Raging Southern California wildfire sparks mandatory evacuations

CBS News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
An explosive and out-of-control wildfire in Southern California's Orange County is being fueled by ferocious winds. At least two firefighters have been injured. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
