Juan Williams Diagnosed With, Suffering From COVID Symptoms Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fox News co-host Juan Williams has tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 and is experiencing ''flu-like symptoms,'' TheHill.com reported quoting the writer-turned-pundit. Williams, 66, one of a quintet of hosts on afternoon roundtable talk show ''The... 👓 View full article

