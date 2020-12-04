Global  
 

WWII veteran beats COVID-19, marks 104th birthday

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
An Alabama man who spent World War II repairing bomb-damaged trains in France recovered from a fight with COVID-19 in time to mark his 104th birthday on Thursday. Major Wooten left a hospital in Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday. (Dec. 4)
 
Explosives topples smokestack at old power plant

 Crews used explosives to topple a 1,000-foot-tall smoke stack at an old power plant in Alabama on Thursday (Dec. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

Explosives topple 1,000-foot stack at power plant

 Explosives have toppled a 1,000-foot-tall smoke stack at an old power plant in Alabama. Crews hired by the Tennessee Valley Authority set off the charges..
USATODAY.com

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks says he will challenge Electoral College results

 The Republican was congratulated by President Donald Trump for his call to challenge the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
USATODAY.com

Today in History for December 1st

 Rosa Parks is arrested in Montgomery, Alabama; Former communist official Sergei Kirov is assassinated in Leningrad; Beatlemania arrives in America; Actor and..
USATODAY.com

Lon Adams, Developer Of The Slim Jim Recipe Dies Of Covid-19.

Lon Adams, Developer Of The Slim Jim Recipe Dies Of Covid-19.

Lon Adams, creator of the Slim Jim recipe has died. According to CNN, Adams passed away on Saturday as a result of Covid-19 complications. Adams, whose full name was Alonzo T. Adams II, is best known for his contributions to jerky. Adolph Levis officially invented Slim Jim in 1928, but Adams is credited with developing the current Slim Jim formula. Adams began working in the food science field after serving in World War II in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Ratcliffe says China poses biggest threat to U.S. since World War II

 Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is raising the alarm on China, telling CBS News it is this country's "greatest adversary." In an interview with..
CBS News

WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack

 The pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering victims in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. WWII veteran Mickey Ganitch,..
USATODAY.com

WW2 mine blown up off Scottish coast

 An 80-year-old German mine - still containing 350kg of explosives - was trawled by a marine research vessel in the Firth of Clyde
BBC News

Australian Medical Assocation Vice President says 'Hotel quarantine is essential but also very infectious'

 Australian Medical Association Vice President Chris Moy says Australia can stop hotel workers from getting infected and spreading COVID-19. Dr Chris Moy also..
SBS

By when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

 His remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19 caseload in India rises to 95.71 lakh

 The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,71,559 with 36,595 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new..
IndiaTimes

