WWII veteran beats COVID-19, marks 104th birthday
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
An Alabama man who spent World War II repairing bomb-damaged trains in France recovered from a fight with COVID-19 in time to mark his 104th birthday on Thursday. Major Wooten left a hospital in Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday. (Dec. 4)
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alabama State in the southeastern United States
Explosives topples smokestack at old power plantCrews used explosives to topple a 1,000-foot-tall smoke stack at an old power plant in Alabama on Thursday (Dec. 3)
USATODAY.com
Explosives topple 1,000-foot stack at power plantExplosives have toppled a 1,000-foot-tall smoke stack at an old power plant in Alabama. Crews hired by the Tennessee Valley Authority set off the charges..
USATODAY.com
Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks says he will challenge Electoral College resultsThe Republican was congratulated by President Donald Trump for his call to challenge the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
USATODAY.com
Today in History for December 1stRosa Parks is arrested in Montgomery, Alabama; Former communist official Sergei Kirov is assassinated in Leningrad; Beatlemania arrives in America; Actor and..
USATODAY.com
World War II 1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies
Lon Adams, Developer Of The Slim Jim Recipe Dies Of Covid-19.
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Ratcliffe says China poses biggest threat to U.S. since World War IIDirector of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is raising the alarm on China, telling CBS News it is this country's "greatest adversary." In an interview with..
CBS News
WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attackThe pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering victims in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. WWII veteran Mickey Ganitch,..
USATODAY.com
WW2 mine blown up off Scottish coastAn 80-year-old German mine - still containing 350kg of explosives - was trawled by a marine research vessel in the Firth of Clyde
BBC News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Australian Medical Assocation Vice President says 'Hotel quarantine is essential but also very infectious'Australian Medical Association Vice President Chris Moy says Australia can stop hotel workers from getting infected and spreading COVID-19. Dr Chris Moy also..
SBS
By when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM ModiHis remark came ahead of the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, the vaccine challenges and the way..
IndiaTimes
Covid-19 caseload in India rises to 95.71 lakhThe total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,71,559 with 36,595 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new..
IndiaTimes
Huntsville, Alabama City in Alabama, United States
