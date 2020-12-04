Global  
 

Senator Jack Reed on "The Takeout"

CBS News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed joins Major Garrett to discuss the Mueller report, impeachment and U.S. military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan on this week's episode of "The Takeout with Major Garrett."
