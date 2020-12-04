Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Representative Dan Crenshaw on "The Takeout" — 1/24/2020

CBS News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw talks about his interaction with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson during the 2018 campaign, and his response to the "outrage mob," on this week's episode of "The Takeout with Major Garrett."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dan Crenshaw Dan Crenshaw U.S. Representative from Texas


Pete Davidson Pete Davidson American comedian

Pete Davidson Ripped by Staten Island Locals for His 'SNL' Bar Bit

 Pete Davidson making fun of a bar in his hometown and its stance against COVID restrictions is pissing off a lot of the locals, and they're blasting him for it...
TMZ.com

Texas Texas State of the United States of America

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states

 In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and..
CBS News

SCOTUS rejects Texas bid to overturn election results in 4 states

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged the states unlawfully changed their voting laws, leading to election irregularities.
CBS News

FBI agents seek records in probe of Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

 As part of ongoing investigation, federal agents issued at least one subpoena on Texas Attorney General's office.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats, and Even Some Republicans, Cheer as Justices Spurn Trump

 While a top legal expert exhaled that “Our institutions held,” the Texas Republican Party chairman suggested secession.
NYTimes.com
Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat [Video]

Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

[NFA] The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a margin large enough to overcome President Donald Trump's promised veto. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

More than 60% of House Republicans support of pro-Trump lawsuit overturning election results

 The additional members include the highest ranking Republican in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
 
USATODAY.com

Progressive Groups Urge Biden to Move Quickly on Diverse Slate of Judges

 The president-elect faces pressure to install a diverse group of progressives in the courts, but the prospect of a Republican-controlled Senate looms as an..
NYTimes.com

Lone GOP senator blocks bills for Latino and women Smithsonian museums

 "The last thing we need is to further divide an already divided nation," he said.
CBS News

Major Garrett Major Garrett American journalist

Philanthropist David Rubenstein on "The Takeout" - 12/11/20

 Billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein joins Major to discuss the transfer of power in the White House and the impact "the Trump effect" has on American..
CBS News

Transfer of power shows "great strength" of U.S. institutions, philanthropist says

 Billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein spoke with CBS News' Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
CBS News

Alex Azar says he's sure FDA will ask Pfizer about U.K. vaccine allergic reactions

 Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he is sure FDA experts will ask Pfizer about two allergic reactions that were reported from its COVID vaccine..
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Takeout" - 12/4/20

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joins Major for a conversation about U.K.'s approval of COVID-19 vaccines, a vaccine distribution..
CBS News

Major Garrett on his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the presidential transition

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to give analysis on this week's political headlines: the presidential transition,..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Tim Alberta talks Trump and "American Carnage" on “The Takeout” - 7/19/19

 Politico's chief political correspondent Tim Alberta joins Major Garrett to talk about President Trump's rise in the Republican Party, and his new book,...
CBS News

Senator Jack Reed on "The Takeout"

 Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed joins Major Garrett to discuss the Mueller report, impeachment and U.S. military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan on this week's...
CBS News

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William McRaven on "The Takeout" — 10/4/19

 Former Navy SEAL and four-star Admiral William McRaven joins Major to talk about President Trump, impeachment, the mission to get Osama bin Laden, and his...
CBS News