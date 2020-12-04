Representative Dan Crenshaw on "The Takeout" — 1/24/2020

Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat



[NFA] The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a margin large enough to overcome President Donald Trump's promised veto. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

