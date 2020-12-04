Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Beat Indiana In Football Saturday

Daily Caller Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Wisconsin needs a monster victory Saturday on the gridiron against Indiana. Right now, the Badgers are 2-1 after having three games canceled and losing to Northwestern. To call this season an unmitigated disaster would be an understatement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)   View this post on Instagram […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This Year's Big Ten Title Chase Shows Defense Still Matters [Video]

This Year's Big Ten Title Chase Shows Defense Still Matters

Both Big Ten division leads are at stake Saturday when No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts No. 9 Indiana (4-0) and No. 10 Wisconsin (2-0) visits No. 19 Northwestern (4-0). Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Preview: No. 18 Badgers aim to keep streak going against 10th-ranked Indiana

Preview: No. 18 Badgers aim to keep streak going against 10th-ranked Indiana The 10th-ranked Hoosiers (5-1, No. 12 College Football Playoff ) visit No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1, No. 16 CFP)
FOX Sports