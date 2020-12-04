Global  
 

Fauci apologizes for suggesting UK authorities rushed their authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine

FOXNews.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
America’s top infectious disease expert has apologized for suggesting U.K. authorities rushed their authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he has “great faith” in the country’s regulators.
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: In-Depth: COVID-19 vaccine authorization in kids

In-Depth: COVID-19 vaccine authorization in kids 03:24

 Doctors call on vaccine-makers to begin testing on children immediately, but some fear it may already be too late for authorization by the next school year.

