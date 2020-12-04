Fauci apologizes for suggesting UK authorities rushed their authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine
America’s top infectious disease expert has apologized for suggesting U.K. authorities rushed their authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he has “great faith” in the country’s regulators.
