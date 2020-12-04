Global  
 

Police say at least 2 US marshals shot in New York

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
New York City police say at least two U.S. marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx. (Dec. 4)
 
Suspect in state trooper's shooting killed in Bronx shootout with US marshals; two officers wounded

 A suspect in the shooting of Massachusetts state trooper was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx that left two officers wounded.
 
USATODAY.com

