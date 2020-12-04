Olympic Wrestler Dan Gable Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Dan Gable, the Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler, is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on Monday, the White House announced Friday.
Trump to Award Lou Holtz Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The famed Notre Dame football coach
will receive the medal on Thursday.
America recognizes Lou Holtz as one of the greatest football coaches of all time for his unmatched accomplishments on the gridiron, but he is also a philanthropist,...
(CNN) Arizona certified its election results on Monday, awarding the state's 11 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and clearing the way for Senator-elect Mark Kelly, a Democrat, to be sworn..