Olympic Wrestler Dan Gable Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday

Newsmax Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Dan Gable, the Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler, is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on Monday, the White House announced Friday.
