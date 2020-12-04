Lou Holtz: Legal Right to Vote Biggest Issue Facing US Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this week from President Donald Trump, said he thinks the biggest issue facing the nation at this time is the legal right to vote and to have their votes counted honestly. 👓 View full article

