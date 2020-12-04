Global  
 

Lou Holtz: Legal Right to Vote Biggest Issue Facing US

Newsmax Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Legendary football coach Lou Holtz, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this week from President Donald Trump, said he thinks the biggest issue facing the nation at this time is the legal right to vote and to have their votes counted honestly.
