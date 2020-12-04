Nancy Pelosi optimistic, says momentum growing for COVID-19 relief

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill



[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37 Published 3 days ago Congress Remains Deadlocked Over Coronavirus Relief



Nearly 12 million workers will lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas if lawmakers fail to pass a coronavirus relief bill. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Promises Relief Package After Election



Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:33 Published on October 30, 2020

Related news from verified sources Pelosi: Momentum Growing for COVID-19 Relief House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an optimistic assessment of the prospects for a mid-sized COVID-19 relief bill and a separate $1.4 trillion governmentwide...

Newsmax 2 hours ago



