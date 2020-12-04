Nancy Pelosi optimistic, says momentum growing for COVID-19 relief
Friday, 4 December 2020 () House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an optimistic assessment of the prospects for a mid-sized COVID-19 relief bill and a separate $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending bill on Friday, teeing up expectations for a successful burst of legislative action to reverse months of frustration on pandemic relief.
