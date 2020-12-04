Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nancy Pelosi optimistic, says momentum growing for COVID-19 relief

Denver Post Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an optimistic assessment of the prospects for a mid-sized COVID-19 relief bill and a separate $1.4 trillion governmentwide spending bill on Friday, teeing up expectations for a successful burst of legislative action to reverse months of frustration on pandemic relief.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pelosi cites momentum on COVID relief bill talks

Pelosi cites momentum on COVID relief bill talks 01:19

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill

[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:37Published
Congress Remains Deadlocked Over Coronavirus Relief [Video]

Congress Remains Deadlocked Over Coronavirus Relief

Nearly 12 million workers will lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas if lawmakers fail to pass a coronavirus relief bill.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump Promises Relief Package After Election [Video]

Trump Promises Relief Package After Election

Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Pelosi: Momentum Growing for COVID-19 Relief

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an optimistic assessment of the prospects for a mid-sized COVID-19 relief bill and a separate $1.4 trillion governmentwide...
Newsmax