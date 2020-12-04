‘Mandalorian’ Fans Are Losing Their Minds Because THIS ‘Star Wars’ Character Just Showed Up Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

(Spoilers ahead for the “Chapter 14” episode of the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”)



With only two episodes left in its second season, “The Mandalorian” isn’t skimping on big reveals. Last week, viewers finally learned Baby Yoda’s true name and his origins. Earlier in the season, we met beloved Clone War characters like Bo Katan and Ashoka Tano. And this week, we got another surprise appearance — although, this one was bound to happen eventually. It was just a matter of when.



“The Tragedy,” a Robert Rodriguez-directed episode, was full of emotional moments and epic action, setting the stage for what will surely be an intense endgame as the season barrels toward its conclusion. (Grogu has been abducted! I repeat, the adorable green baby has been abducted!)



Following the advice of Ashoka in last week’s episode, Mando takes Grogu to the planet Tython, where he meets two characters we don’t expect. One is Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, who was last seen left for dead at the end of Season 1.



The other? Boba Fett.



*Also Read:* 'The Mandalorian': Temuera Morrison to Play Boba Fett in Season 2



Seeing Boba Fett in “The Mandalorian” isn’t the biggest surprise, as his presence was technically teased in the Season 2 premiere. Plus, actor Temuera Morrison’s name had already been attached to the series. But his official return to the “Star Wars” universe felt like a win for fans who have unapologetically loved the character over the years.



Needless to say, Boba Fett fans are having a field day on social media after seeing the legendary bounty hunter finally show up on screen. Below, see some of the best reactions to Boba’s “Mandalorian” debut.







me: ok we can be done with making star wars movies for a while please



also me: robert rodriguez boba fett movie when??? pic.twitter.com/5CekvQAEgw



— Emily Palmer Heller (@emilypheller) December 4, 2020











RIP our mentions today.



— Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) December 4, 2020











Boba Fett: *puts on his armor*



me: pic.twitter.com/DEtmri8ymY



— Centennial (@CentennialReylo) December 4, 2020











Dave Filoni after ending the debate as to whether Jango/Boba Fett was a mandalorian or not:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/tMZa9Zez19



— Jorge Tovar (@24Orangemamba) December 4, 2020











cw // #TheMandalorian chapter 14

-

-

-

-

-

Boba Fett after he put his armour back on pic.twitter.com/I9Tsbj9TbK



— YOUNG $KYWALKER (@thchxsenone) December 4, 2020











Favreau and Filoni, in just 30 minutes, made me believe Boba Fett is the badass we’ve been told he was in the past 40 years, than he ever was in 4 full movies. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/NJS4HLXkiA



— ᴇᴅɢᴀʀ (@edckbar875) December 4, 2020











HES BACK BABY! #TheMandalorian #BobaFett #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/Pdnhaxqtfr



— Omar (@NoGanksOmar) December 4, 2020







