‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Emotional After Another Beloved Character Returns: ‘I’m In My Feels’ Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

“Grey’s Anatomy” is fighting the coronavirus with nostalgia and that course of treatment is working on fans who were thrilled to see the return of another beloved “Grey’s” character on Thursday’s episode.



Last night, T.R. Knight’s George O’Malley met Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on a beach during her ongoing COVID-induced dreams. He is the second alum of the Shonda Rhimes-created ABC medical drama to pop up in Mer’s head as she battles the novel coronavirus, with the first having been her late husband Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey).



And fans might have been even more ecstatic to see Mer reunite with George — who died in the Season 5 finale after sacrificing himself to save a woman from being hit by a bus — than they were to see her back with McDreamy.



*Also Read:* 'Grey's Anatomy': Patrick Dempsey Confirms Meredith Has COVID, Says Derek Will Return 'Throughout the Season' (Video)



“EVERYBODY SHUT UP IM IN MY FEELS,” one user tweeted.



Another fan tweeted crying memes along with this exchange of dialogue from the episode: “george: you’ve got great kids mer: you didn’t meet them george: i check in sometimes”



“grey’s anatomy is using nostalgia like nobody’s business… and it is working,” another “Grey’s” viewer wrote.



*Also Read:* Ratings: Patrick Dempsey's Surprise 'Grey's Anatomy' Return Is Thursday's Top Entertainment Show



A different user tweeted: “meredith better stay dead enough for Christina Yang to take a pit stop.”



OK, we have no idea who else will be stopping by yet, but we do know Dempsey — who exited “Grey’s Anatomy” in Season 11 — says Derek will be back for more throughout the season.



“And I was like, what a great opportunity for people and how great it would be for the fans, really, to see everybody reunited in this sort of bizarre way,” the “Grey’s” alum said on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show last month of his top-secret return for Season 17. “And [showrunner Krista Vernoff] came up with this concept where I would come and visit [Meredith] in her COVID dream.”



See more reactions from “Grey’s Anatomy” fans to Knight’s return below.



“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.







EVERYBODY SHUT UP IM IN MY FEELS #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/72OThB4feX



— sophie jestadt (@prisondementors) December 4, 2020











george: you’ve got great kids

mer: you didn’t meet them

george: i check in sometimes #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ZZ5VuYfhBf



— maraaaa (@urlocalmultifan) December 4, 2020











“do you still dance it out”



“not since cristina left” #greysanatomy ￼ pic.twitter.com/hfG8d4cP3T



— Grey’s Anatomy fan page (@greysxmerder__) December 4, 2020











there is not a better friendship than this #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/HtjjzkfzBP



— nini (@gilmour34) December 4, 2020











grey's anatomy is using nostalgia like nobody's business… and it is working pic.twitter.com/2WiQ4FjAHu



— sawayama stan account (@itsmawahib) December 4, 2020











The way this show can make me cry like a baby even after 17 years #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/2ovYt7OAnJ



— priyanka⁷ GRAMMY NOMINEE BTS (@priyankanadupal) December 4, 2020











"you changed my life george" #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/oYEPR5IQsu



— greys fan (@team_merder) December 4, 2020











meredith better stay dead enough for Christina Yang to take a pit stop #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/IbwRzg54Kr



— Akomolede Oluwaseun Adisa (@AdisaAkomolede) December 4, 2020











you guys saved the year with bringing this people back together.

Thank you @EllenPompeo #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/AJRQh0l7mw



— sarah (@saraahhca) December 4, 2020











Her person is back! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/IT2sNEV9RD



— Grey's Anatomy (@GreysAnatomyHD) December 4, 2020











"I check in sometimes" ENOUGH MY HEART IS EXPLODING #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/Zj5EluBNPn



— gec| HEAVEN ENDGAME. (@sheptxge) December 4, 2020







