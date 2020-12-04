Global  
 

Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya On COVID Vaccine: ‘The Cavalry Is Coming. We Need Everyone To Dig In Until It Is Done”

cbs4.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Carlos Migoya, President and CEO of Jackson Health Systems, has been working with other medical officials mapping out plans for the upcoming vaccine distribution.
 Carlos Migoya said, 'The cavalry is coming. we need everyone to dig in until it is done." Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3qEWCwa

