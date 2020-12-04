Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya On COVID Vaccine: ‘The Cavalry Is Coming. We Need Everyone To Dig In Until It Is Done”
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Carlos Migoya, President and CEO of Jackson Health Systems, has been working with other medical officials mapping out plans for the upcoming vaccine distribution.
Carlos Migoya, President and CEO of Jackson Health Systems, has been working with other medical officials mapping out plans for the upcoming vaccine distribution.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources