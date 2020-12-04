Global  
 

AP Top Stories December 4 P

Friday, 4 December 2020
Here are the top stories for Friday, Dec. 4th: Biden pushes for quick COVID relief bill; Pence, Obama campaign for Senate candidates in Ga.; House passes marijuana decriminalization; Community refrigerators aid the needy.
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Top pet names for 2020

Top pet names for 2020 00:17

 Rover.com released it's top pet names of 2020. A few names on the rise tying to the pandemic including, Covi, Rona, Corona, and even Fauci.

COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said that he didn't think that it should be mandatory for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available, but said he will ask Americans to commit to wearing masks for 100 days when he is president to slow the spread of the virus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

A Trump Immigration Policy Is Leaving Families Hungry

 The “public charge” rule was supposed to ensure that green cards go only to self-sufficient immigrants, but in the pandemic, it is driving up hunger and..
NYTimes.com
Amid 'dire' jobs report, Biden urges quick action on COVID bill [Video]

Amid 'dire' jobs report, Biden urges quick action on COVID bill

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "dire" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Supreme Court to Hear Case on Trump’s Medicaid Work Requirements

 The case, which could become moot if the Biden administration eliminates the requirements, will be scheduled to be heard early next year.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden: Covid vaccination in US will not be mandatory

 It comes as the Centers for Disease Control urges "universal mask use" anywhere outside the home.
BBC News

Biden confident Congress will pass COVID relief bills

 Biden would not say whether or not he has spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News

Minnesota officials talk COVID-19 response for long-term care facilities

 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a briefing Friday on the state's response to COVID-19, which has led to more than 3,800 reported deaths in the state. Officials..
CBS News

Former President Obama rallies for Georgia Dems

 Former President Barack Obama took part in a virtual rally for two Georgia Senate races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. (Dec. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

Judge orders restoration of DACA, opens program to new applicants

 One million undocumented immigrant teens and young adults who qualify for DACA on paper could apply for the Obama-era protections from deportation following the..
CBS News
Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera [Video]

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera

Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are stepping forward to publicly promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Pelosi defends smaller COVID-19 relief proposal

 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is defending her willingness to accept a smaller proposal for COVID-19 rescue package, which would now be in the $1 trillion..
USATODAY.com

House passes bill that would ban most big cat ownership

 On the same day the House passed the bill, a tiger nearly tore off a volunteer's arm at Big Cat Rescue, the business operated by Carole Baskin, who has spent..
CBS News

Democrats Pick Campaign Chief for Uphill Bid to Protect House Majority

 Stung by big losses in the elections that shrank their majority, Democrats selected Representative Sean Patrick Maloney of New York to reboot their campaign..
NYTimes.com

US-listed Chinese firms face delisting under new Bill

 WASHINGTON • The United States House of Representatives has approved legislation that could ultimately lead to Chinese firms - including behemoths like Alibaba..
WorldNews

Arbery shooting suspects pose "significant" danger, judge says

 A Georgia judge said video "showed the lengths the defendants would take to track down and restrain another person."
CBS News

Trump voter fraud claims impact Georgia run-offs

 President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud will either help or hurt Republicans effort to retain the U.S. Senate, as the president visits Georgia to..
USATODAY.com

Trump's grievances feed menacing undertow after the election

 "Death threats, physical threats, intimidation – it's too much, it's not right," said one GOP elections official in Georgia.
CBS News

Native Americans Helped Flip Arizona. Can They Mobilize in Georgia?

 Very few of Georgia’s more than 100,000 voting-age Native Americans cast ballots in November. Even a small increase could make a difference in the Senate..
NYTimes.com

Live politics updates: Joe Biden calls for 'new era of LGBTQ rights'

 The House is set to vote on marijuana legalization at the federal level Friday, though the bill is expected to come up short in the Senate.
USATODAY.com

Blackpink's Global Livestream Concert Experience, Post Malone's Top Artist Honor & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Blackpink's Global Livestream Concert Experience, Post Malone's Top Artist Honor & More Music News | Billboard News

Blackpink makes an exciting global announcement, Post Malone wins Top Artist for a second consecutive year and Ariana Grande perfectly executes the "how it started, how it's going" challenge. Here are..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:13Published
Vegas could see Roaring Twenties recovery, hotel executive says [Video]

Vegas could see Roaring Twenties recovery, hotel executive says

A top hotel executive says Las Vegas could see a recovery much like the Roaring Twenties once the pandemic gets under control.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:14Published
Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender & Non-Binary, Helena Bonham Carter Chimes In on 'The Crown' Argument & More Top News | THR [Video]

Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender & Non-Binary, Helena Bonham Carter Chimes In on 'The Crown' Argument & More Top News | THR

Elliot Page announces he is transgender and non-binary, Helena Bonham Carter adds her voice to the growing argument surrounding 'The Crown' and 'The Undoing' drew the biggest one-night audience for an..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:38Published

Biden Is Unlike Trump, Also As Regards China – Analysis

Biden Is Unlike Trump, Also As Regards China – Analysis This paper analyses the implications of the election of Joe Biden on US policy towards China and for its European allies. By Mario Esteban* The Biden...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •WorldNewsBusiness Insider

Chaput says denying Biden Communion is ‘pastoral’ not ‘political’

 CNA Staff, Dec 4, 2020 / 11:23 am (CNA).- Archbishop Charles Chaput said that Catholic president-elect Joe Biden should not receive Holy Communion because of his...
CNA

Are Biden And Erdogan On A Collision Course? – OpEd

Are Biden And Erdogan On A Collision Course? – OpEd Unlike his soon-to-be predecessor in office, US president-elect Joe Biden is no admirer of strong ruthless leaders.  Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan,...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •WorldNews