AP Top Stories December 4 P
Here are the top stories for Friday, Dec. 4th: Biden pushes for quick COVID relief bill; Pence, Obama campaign for Senate candidates in Ga.; House passes marijuana decriminalization; Community refrigerators aid the needy.
COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden
A Trump Immigration Policy Is Leaving Families HungryThe “public charge” rule was supposed to ensure that green cards go only to self-sufficient immigrants, but in the pandemic, it is driving up hunger and..
NYTimes.com
Amid 'dire' jobs report, Biden urges quick action on COVID bill
Supreme Court to Hear Case on Trump’s Medicaid Work RequirementsThe case, which could become moot if the Biden administration eliminates the requirements, will be scheduled to be heard early next year.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden: Covid vaccination in US will not be mandatoryIt comes as the Centers for Disease Control urges "universal mask use" anywhere outside the home.
BBC News
Biden confident Congress will pass COVID relief billsBiden would not say whether or not he has spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News
Minnesota officials talk COVID-19 response for long-term care facilitiesMinnesota Governor Tim Walz held a briefing Friday on the state's response to COVID-19, which has led to more than 3,800 reported deaths in the state. Officials..
CBS News
Former President Obama rallies for Georgia DemsFormer President Barack Obama took part in a virtual rally for two Georgia Senate races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. (Dec. 4)
USATODAY.com
Judge orders restoration of DACA, opens program to new applicantsOne million undocumented immigrant teens and young adults who qualify for DACA on paper could apply for the Obama-era protections from deportation following the..
CBS News
Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera
Pelosi defends smaller COVID-19 relief proposalSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is defending her willingness to accept a smaller proposal for COVID-19 rescue package, which would now be in the $1 trillion..
USATODAY.com
House passes bill that would ban most big cat ownershipOn the same day the House passed the bill, a tiger nearly tore off a volunteer's arm at Big Cat Rescue, the business operated by Carole Baskin, who has spent..
CBS News
Democrats Pick Campaign Chief for Uphill Bid to Protect House MajorityStung by big losses in the elections that shrank their majority, Democrats selected Representative Sean Patrick Maloney of New York to reboot their campaign..
NYTimes.com
US-listed Chinese firms face delisting under new BillWASHINGTON • The United States House of Representatives has approved legislation that could ultimately lead to Chinese firms - including behemoths like Alibaba..
WorldNews
Arbery shooting suspects pose "significant" danger, judge saysA Georgia judge said video "showed the lengths the defendants would take to track down and restrain another person."
CBS News
Trump voter fraud claims impact Georgia run-offsPresident Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud will either help or hurt Republicans effort to retain the U.S. Senate, as the president visits Georgia to..
USATODAY.com
Trump's grievances feed menacing undertow after the election"Death threats, physical threats, intimidation – it's too much, it's not right," said one GOP elections official in Georgia.
CBS News
Native Americans Helped Flip Arizona. Can They Mobilize in Georgia?Very few of Georgia’s more than 100,000 voting-age Native Americans cast ballots in November. Even a small increase could make a difference in the Senate..
NYTimes.com
Live politics updates: Joe Biden calls for 'new era of LGBTQ rights'The House is set to vote on marijuana legalization at the federal level Friday, though the bill is expected to come up short in the Senate.
USATODAY.com
