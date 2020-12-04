Trump honors legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Friday, 4 December 2020 () President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz Thursday, describing him as a faithful and kind man who has "inspired and uplifted millions of fellow citizens.”
Trump to Award Lou Holtz Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The famed Notre Dame football coach
will receive the medal on Thursday.
America recognizes Lou Holtz as one of the greatest football coaches of all time for his unmatched accomplishments on the gridiron, but he is also a philanthropist,...