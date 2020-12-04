Global  
 

Trump honors legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Christian Post Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz Thursday, describing him as a faithful and kind man who has "inspired and uplifted millions of fellow citizens.”
