CDC urges indoor mask use amid COVID-19 surge

CBS News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus should wear a mask inside their homes to protect their families. Adriana Diaz has details.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

As Virus Spreads, C.D.C. Draws Up an Urgent Battle Plan

 The multipronged advice, for individuals and state and local officials, may augur a national strategy in the months to come, experts said.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden: Covid vaccination in US will not be mandatory

 It comes as the Centers for Disease Control urges "universal mask use" anywhere outside the home.
BBC News

CDC recommends "universal mask wearing" outside home

 New guidance lists "universal wearing of face masks" as the first strategy to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
CBS News
CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 Days [Video]

CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 Days

On December 2nd, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a revised guidance on COVID-19 quarantines.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Adriana Diaz (journalist)

How coronavirus vaccines will roll out in states across U.S. in coming weeks

 Hospitals and health care workers across the U.S. are being stretched this as the daily death toll from COVID-19 keeps climbing. CBS News correspondent Adriana..
CBS News

States, cities lock down again as U.S. sees record daily COVID-19 cases, deaths

 Across the U.S., states and cities are locking down again as the country sees record daily coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Adriana Diaz is in..
CBS News

U.S. reports record-high COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations

 The entire country is red-hot with coronavirus cases, and health officials from coast to coast are sounding the alarm about hospitals that are nearly filled to..
CBS News

U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations near 100,000

 Hospitals are being hit by a tidal wave of new coronavirus cases, with predictions of it getting worse. Adriana Diaz reports on how the U.S. is at the precipice..
CBS News

