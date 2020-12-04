CDC urges indoor mask use amid COVID-19 surge

The multipronged advice, for individuals and state and local officials, may augur a national strategy in the months to come, experts said.

It comes as the Centers for Disease Control urges "universal mask use" anywhere outside the home.

New guidance lists "universal wearing of face masks" as the first strategy to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

CDC Says COVID-19 Quarantines Can Be Cut to 7 or 10 Days On December 2nd, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a revised guidance on COVID-19 quarantines.

Hospitals and health care workers across the U.S. are being stretched this as the daily death toll from COVID-19 keeps climbing. CBS News correspondent Adriana..

Across the U.S., states and cities are locking down again as the country sees record daily coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Adriana Diaz is in..

The entire country is red-hot with coronavirus cases, and health officials from coast to coast are sounding the alarm about hospitals that are nearly filled to..

Hospitals are being hit by a tidal wave of new coronavirus cases, with predictions of it getting worse. Adriana Diaz reports on how the U.S. is at the precipice..

