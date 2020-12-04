Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden, Pelosi, McConnell Push for Year-End Stimulus Deal

NYTimes.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, have agreed to try to reach a deal that could be included in a must-pass spending measure.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill 02:37

 [NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Pelosi cites momentum on COVID relief bill talks [Video]

Pelosi cites momentum on COVID relief bill talks

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Pelosi defends smaller COVID-19 relief proposal

 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is defending her willingness to accept a smaller proposal for COVID-19 rescue package, which would now be in the $1 trillion..
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Pelosi holds press conference as COVID stimulus talks continue

 Members of Congress are negotiating over a coronavirus relief bill as well as a government funding bill.
CBS News

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Biden confident Congress will pass COVID relief bills

 Biden would not say whether or not he has spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News

Eye Opener: Pfizer slashes targeted vaccine rollout

 Pfizer slashed its targeted coronavirus vaccine rollout in half, further complicating distribution. Also, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader..
CBS News
Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill [Video]

Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone Thursday and agreed that a COVID-19 relief package and a government funding bill should pass “as soon as possible." Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said that he didn't think that it should be mandatory for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available, but said he will ask Americans to commit to wearing masks for 100 days when he is president to slow the spread of the virus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

AP Top Stories December 4 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, Dec. 4th: Biden pushes for quick COVID relief bill; Pence, Obama campaign for Senate candidates in Ga.; House passes..
USATODAY.com

A Trump Immigration Policy Is Leaving Families Hungry

 The “public charge” rule was supposed to ensure that green cards go only to self-sufficient immigrants, but in the pandemic, it is driving up hunger and..
NYTimes.com
Amid 'dire' jobs report, Biden urges quick action on COVID bill [Video]

Amid 'dire' jobs report, Biden urges quick action on COVID bill

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "dire" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Related videos from verified sources

McConnell, Pelosi spar over stimulus size [Video]

McConnell, Pelosi spar over stimulus size

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said on Friday that October's drop in the nation's employment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package, but House..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
US Stocks Dip Lower Over Stimulus Deal Talks [Video]

US Stocks Dip Lower Over Stimulus Deal Talks

US stocks dipped slightly on Wednesday as investors weighed the latest stimulus talk developments. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to reach a deal before the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Sen. Pelosi Says She Should Know Tuesday If Stimulus Deal Will Be Passed [Video]

Sen. Pelosi Says She Should Know Tuesday If Stimulus Deal Will Be Passed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she should know by the end of the day whether the Trump administration will be able to pass a new stimulus deal before the election.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:42Published