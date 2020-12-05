Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge Orders Government to Fully Reinstate DACA Program

NYTimes.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Up to 300,000 additional undocumented immigrants could be allowed to apply for protection from deportation under a new court ruling. President Trump had sought to cancel the program.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Immigration policy for unlawfully present immigrants within the U.S. who entered as minors

Judge orders restoration of DACA, opens program to new applicants

 One million undocumented immigrant teens and young adults who qualify for DACA on paper could apply for the Obama-era protections from deportation following the..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump continues to push false election fraud claims despite legal defeats

 President Trump focused Friday on more baseless claims of a rigged election, even as he continues to face legal defeats. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Niece says 'cruel and traitorous' Trump belongs in prison

 President Donald Trump's niece says her uncle is "criminal, cruel and traitorous" and belongs in prison after he leaves the White House.Mary Trump, a..
New Zealand Herald

Trump orders withdrawal of US troops from Somalia

 The US has about 700 personnel in the country targeting al-Shabab and Islamic State militants.
BBC News

Supreme Court to Hear Case on Trump’s Medicaid Work Requirements

 The case, which could become moot if the Biden administration eliminates the requirements, will be scheduled to be heard early next year.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McConnell Says Congress Should Redirect Unspent Stimulus Money [Video]

McConnell Says Congress Should Redirect Unspent Stimulus Money

McConnell backed Treasury's Mnuchin in his extraordinary clash with the Federal Reserve. Both want Congress to reallocate unspent stimulus funds to support small businesses. "American workers should..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:44Published
Paradise starts government hazardous tree removal program [Video]

Paradise starts government hazardous tree removal program

4700 homeowners have signed up for the government hazardous tree removal program in Paradise.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Almost Home Animal Rescue gives back to lower-income families in need [Video]

Almost Home Animal Rescue gives back to lower-income families in need

Almost Home Animal Rescue not only saves animals but provides a helping hand for lower-income families and their pets.Their training wheels program wanted to bring the efforts of the shelter into the..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Election Lawsuit

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Election Lawsuit Watch VideoAnother legal battle is not turning out in President Trump's favor. The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear the trump team's bid to change the...
Newsy Also reported by •UpworthyVOA NewsCBS NewsNewsmax

United States: COVID-19: Federal Court Blocks Trump Administration's H-1B Visa Rules - WilmerHale

 Judge Jeffrey S. White of the District Court for the Northern District of California on December 1, 2020, set aside two new rules promulgated by the Trump...
Mondaq

Supreme Court Takes Up Trump Bid to Revive Medicaid Work Requirements

 The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to revive pilot programs adopted by the states of Arkansas and New...
Newsmax Also reported by •Washington PostUpworthy