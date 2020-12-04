Appeals Court: Trump Election Challenge in Michigan Is Moot

Global  
 

The Michigan appeals court turned down an appeal Friday from President Donald Trump's campaign in a challenge to how absentee ballots were handled in Detroit and other issues.
