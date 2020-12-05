Global  
 

Trump orders most US troops to withdraw from Somalia

CBS News Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The move continues a post-election push by Mr. Trump to shrink U.S. involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad.
A Gathering Political Storm Hits Georgia, With Trump on the Way

 With two crucial Senate seats up for grabs, Mike Pence and Barack Obama joined the fray in support of their party’s candidates, and President Trump is headed..
NYTimes.com

Judge Orders Government to Fully Reinstate DACA Program

 Up to 300,000 additional undocumented immigrants could be allowed to apply for protection from deportation under a new court ruling. President Trump had sought..
NYTimes.com

Trump continues to push false election fraud claims despite legal defeats

 President Trump focused Friday on more baseless claims of a rigged election, even as he continues to face legal defeats. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Niece says 'cruel and traitorous' Trump belongs in prison

 President Donald Trump's niece says her uncle is "criminal, cruel and traitorous" and belongs in prison after he leaves the White House.Mary Trump, a..
New Zealand Herald

Trump orders withdrawal of US troops from Somalia

 The US has about 700 personnel in the country targeting al-Shabab and Islamic State militants.
BBC News
Mother says she has no justice after inquest ruling [Video]

Mother says she has no justice after inquest ruling

The mother of a 12-year-old Somalian girl who drowned in a river says she doesn't feel as if she has justice after a coroner has concluded it was an accidental death. Lawyers representing Shukri Abdi's family have pushed for a verdict of unlawful killing amid allegations the 12-year-old had been pushed after her school and police failed to protect her from bullying. The Justice4Shukri campaign argue the case represents "yet another example of the institutional racism riddled throughout this country". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Today in History for December 4th

 Associated Press Correspondent Terry Anderson is released from captivity; American troops head to Somalia; General George Washington says farewell to his..
USATODAY.com

CIA officer killed in Somali raid on suspected al-Shabaab bomb-maker

 A CIA officer died during a raid in Somalia last month targeting a key extremist thought to be responsible for an attack that killed an American soldier in Kenya..
WorldNews

