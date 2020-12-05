Bay Area to Implement California's Stay-at-Home Orders Early
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () San Francisco's Bay Area on Friday implemented California's new stay-at-home orders ahead of schedule, reports Axios. The directive says playgrounds, indoor recreational facilities, family entertainment centers, hair salons, bars, brewers and distilleries, among others, must...
California to Impose , Its Strongest Virus
Measures Since June.
CA Governor Gavin Newsom announced
the new restrictions on Thursday.
Regional stay-at-home orders
will be implemented across the state.
as the surge in coronavirus cases begins
to strain hospital intensive-care units.
If we...
Say goodbye to outdoor dining, haircuts and even the drive-in as several Bay Area counties are now moving ahead of the state's 15 percent ICU capacity threshold for a second stay-at- home order. Andria..