Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright Depart ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

“Vanderpump Rules” has parted ways with stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.



Taylor, one of the show’s original stars and its most controversial cast member, announced in an Instagram post on Friday that he and his new wife would not be returning for a 9th season of the Bravo reality series.



“The last 8 years on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” he wrote. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”



Taylor thanked Bravo, his castmates and producers Evolution, telling fans to “stay tuned” for his next steps.



*Also Read:* Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules' After Racist Posts Resurface



Earlier this summer, “Vanderpump Rules” axed two of its main stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, after racist posts resurfaced of them reporting a black castmate to police for a crime she did not commit. At the time, fans also called out Taylor for having made similar statements about the same cast member, Faith Stowers.



Originally a spinoff of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” centered around star Lisa Vanderpump and the employees of her portfolio of restaurants, “Vanderpump Rules” has since evolved into a hit franchise in its own right, with cast members like Schroeder and Taylor emerging as breakout stars. The most recent season centered around the planning of Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding and was criticized by fans and critics alike as a series in need of a cast shakeup.



Since the conclusion of Season 8 back in June, “Vanderpump Rules” has dropped a total of six full-time or recurring cast members: Taylor, Cartwright, Schroeder and Doute, as well as Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.









