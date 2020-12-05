Global  
 

Campaign Member of Ga. Sen. Loeffler Dies in Car Crash

Newsmax Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
A staff member of Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler was killed in an automobile accident on Friday, forcing her and Gov. Brian Kemp to cancel their participation in a rally with Vice President Mike Pence in Savannah.Harrison Deal, 20, died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate...
