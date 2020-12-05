Global  
 

Los Angeles bar owner rips Garcetti, Newsom over double standard on outdoor dining

Saturday, 5 December 2020
A Los Angeles bar owner was fighting back tears Friday, claiming Mayor Eric Garcetti had shut down the outdoor patio at her business -- while letting a Hollywood movie crew set up an outdoor dining area just a short distance away.
