John Lennon's final interview explored in new documentary

Kittens Lennon and Ringo get by with a little help from their friends



A kitten named after John Lennon when he was found on what would have been TheBeatles star’s 80th birthday has adopted the role of big brother to a smallercat called Ringo. Ginger tabby Lennon was named by RSPCA inspector and Beatlesfan Anthony Joynes after he was discovered by students on John Lennon Drive inLiverpool earlier this month. The frightened cat was taken to the RSPCA Wirraland Chester branch to be cared for and has since become inseparable from atiny black and white kitten.

