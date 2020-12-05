John Lennon's final interview explored in new documentary
The coming week will bring the 40th anniversary of the murder of John Lennon. The former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment on December 8, 1980. Just one day before, he sat for what would turn out to be one of his last interviews, with BBC DJ Andy Peebles. Tapes from those three hours are the basis of a new documentary, "Lennon's Last Weekend," debuting on BritBox. Anthony Mason spoke to Peebles about that day.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Lennon English singer-songwriter (1940–1980), founding member of the Beatles
Kittens Lennon and Ringo get by with a little help from their friends
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
KT Tunstall among artists to perform at 2nd annual John Lennon tribute concert
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published
Never before seen Lennon photos go on display
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Andy Peebles
The Beatles English rock band
Paul McCartney to release solo album in December
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
New York City Most populous city in the United States
Head of U.S.' largest transit system on COVID-19 pandemic's impactSince COVID-19 hit, U.S. public transportation has been struggling. Budget shortfalls are expected to be as high as $38 billion nationwide, and while the..
CBS News
Morgan Wallen Says He Won't Blow Second Chance as 'SNL' Musical GuestMorgan Wallen has a plan to make sure he's not booted from his second crack at 'SNL' ... but his strategy already has some gaping holes of his own doing. We got..
TMZ.com
Cliff Joseph, Artist, Activist and Therapist, Dies at 98After agitating for the inclusion of Black artists in New York museums, he helped introduce a multicultural perspective to the field of art therapy.
NYTimes.com
US election: Did Rudy Giuliani fart at Michigan election fraud hearing?Another week, another instance of Rudy Giuliani making headlines for less-than-flattering reasons.This time, the former New York Mayor and current Trump lawyer..
New Zealand Herald
BritBox Internet media streaming and video on demand service broadcasting British TV
Anthony Mason (basketball) American basketball player
Francis Ford Coppola on re-cutting final "Godfather" film, vindicating his daughter SofiaThirty years after "The Godfather Part III" premiered, Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola has re-cut the film, changing the beginning, ending..
CBS News
Haim sisters on their new album and love of touringSouthern California music group Haim — made up of sisters Alana, Este and Danielle — are nominated for two 2020 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources