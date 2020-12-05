John Lennon's final interview explored in new documentary

Global  
 

One News Page

The coming week will bring the 40th anniversary of the murder of John Lennon. The former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment on December 8, 1980. Just one day before, he sat for what would turn out to be one of his last interviews, with BBC DJ Andy Peebles. Tapes from those three hours are the basis of a new documentary, "Lennon's Last Weekend," debuting on BritBox. Anthony Mason spoke to Peebles about that day.
News video: Andre Sterling, Wanted In Mass. State Trooper Shooting, Killed By US Marshals In NYC

Andre Sterling, Wanted In Mass. State Trooper Shooting, Killed By US Marshals In NYC 02:06

 Andre Sterling, the man wanted for shooting Massachusetts State Trooper John Lennon in the hand last month, was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in New York City early Friday. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

