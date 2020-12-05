Chambers: Start of NHL season nowhere in sight Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The NHL and its players' union have a collective bargaining agreement in place and a tentative Jan. 1 start to a 2021 season. But the Avalanche and the league's 30 other teams have enough concerns about COVID-19 to push the start date back or possibly not play at all. 👓 View full article

