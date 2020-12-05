'A courageous health care hero': 26-year-old ICU nurse shot and killed on her way to work
Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse at Nashville's St. Thomas hospital, was fatally shot as she drove westbound on Interstate 440 Thursday night, police said.
