Trump campaigns on behalf of GOP candidates in Georgia Senate runoff

Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration



President Donald Trump has still refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump is reportedly planning a rally on Biden's inauguration day. Biden has said that Trump should go to his inauguration to demonstrate a peaceful transfer of power. He then added that Trump's presence was "of no personal consequence to me." They are far from the first American presidents and presidents-to-be not to see eye to eye.

