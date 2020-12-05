Trump campaigns on behalf of GOP candidates in Georgia Senate runoff
President Trump will be lending his support to the two Republican incumbents running in January's Senate runoff as he campaigns in Georgia Saturday afternoon. Mr. Trump hopes he can provide the party a boost in the Peach State, as his election campaign continues to dispute the results of the 2020 election. Vice News political correspondent Liz Landers joins CBSN to discuss whether or not the president's support will help or hurt the Republicans' chances of reclaiming the Senate majority next month.
