Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump campaigns on behalf of GOP candidates in Georgia Senate runoff

CBS News Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
President Trump will be lending his support to the two Republican incumbents running in January's Senate runoff as he campaigns in Georgia Saturday afternoon. Mr. Trump hopes he can provide the party a boost in the Peach State, as his election campaign continues to dispute the results of the 2020 election. Vice News political correspondent Liz Landers joins CBSN to discuss whether or not the president's support will help or hurt the Republicans' chances of reclaiming the Senate majority next month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence 00:37

 Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling is the state's voting systems manager. And according to Business Insider, the Republican has had more than enough of President Donald Trump and GOP senators. In a fiery press conference Tuesday, Sterling a Republican, urged them to 'stop inspiring...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

White House replaces Pentagon business advisory board members

 The White House replaced members of the Pentagon advisory board with Trump loyalists. Omar Villafranca spoke with Politico White House and Washington reporter..
CBS News

Watch Live: Trump attends first campaign rally since losing election

 President Trump, who has refused to concede the election, is appearing at a rally for Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
CBS News
Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration [Video]

Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration

President Donald Trump has still refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump is reportedly planning a rally on Biden's inauguration day. Biden has said that Trump should go to his inauguration to demonstrate a peaceful transfer of power. He then added that Trump's presence was "of no personal consequence to me." They are far from the first American presidents and presidents-to-be not to see eye to eye.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Arizona Legislature 'cannot and will not' overturn election, Republican House speaker says

 House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, gave a forceful rebuke to Republican lawmakers who want the Legislature to give Arizona's electoral votes to Trump
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia

 President Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
CBS News

Congress could pass coronavirus stimulus deal before Christmas

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a coronavirus stimulus deal, after months of..
CBS News

Cynthia Lummis, a Bull-Coaxing Conservative, Heads to the Senate

 A right-wing rancher with a libertarian streak, Ms. Lummis, who served four terms in the House, is the first woman to represent Wyoming in the Senate.
NYTimes.com

Two Retiring Senators, Two Divergent Views on How to Save the Senate

 Senators Lamar Alexander, a Republican, and Tom Udall, a Democrat, agree the institution needs fixing but differ on what the solution is.
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Live politics updates: Trump to attend Georgia rally; Jim Jordan suggests Fauci will ban 'Merry Christmas'

 Rep. Jim Jordan tweets that Fauci wants to cancel saying "Merry Christmas"; Trump will attend a Georgia rally for GOP Sens. Loeffler and Perdue.
USATODAY.com

As he looks to 2024, Trump's deep pockets mean barbs for Biden and GOP competitors

 Trump is gearing up to run again in 2024 and that could complicate Joe Biden's entry into the White House and freeze other Republicans from running.
USATODAY.com

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Georgia 24-38 Fiji: Fiji secure seventh in Autumn Nations Cup

 Fiji run in six tries to beat Georgia in an entertaining clash at Murrayfield to secured seventh place in the Autumn Nations Cup.
BBC News

President Trump to rally for GOP Senate candidates in Georgia

 President Trump will travel to Georgia for a rally on Saturday. He's throwing his support behind the two Republican candidates in the state's Senate runoff..
CBS News

Vice News American media news outlet

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia [Video]

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia

All eyes are on Georgia once again. President Trump and his allies continue with their claims of voter fraud even after the state's vote was certified.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published
Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims [Video]

Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state [Video]

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump campaigns on behalf of GOP candidates in Georgia Senate runoff

 President Trump will be lending his support to the two Republican incumbents running in January's Senate runoff as he campaigns in Georgia Saturday afternoon....
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

With Georgia Rally, Trump Tests Role As Asset Or Liability For Senate GOP Control

 President Trump heads to Georgia today, a state where he's claimed widespread election fraud. He's trying to convince voters to send Republicans to the U.S....
NPR

Faith shaken in system, Trump’s Georgia supporters consider skipping U.S. Senate runoffs

 Remarks made by supporters of President Donald Trump at GOP rallies across the state this week suggest that years of unsubstantiated...
Upworthy