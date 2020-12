You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Time Magazine's first 'Kid of the Year'



Time Magazine has revealed its first ever kid of the year. According to Time Magazine, Gitanjali Rao is a brilliant young scientist and inventor from Colorado. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 2 days ago New study shows that millennials are looking for their dream jobs during the pandemic



The average American has experienced four "lightbulb moments" about their lives since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to new research. In a poll of 2,000 Americans, results discovered.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 3 days ago Firefighters And Nursing Homes Fighting To Get COVID-19 Vaccine First



The nation’s secretary of health and human services says people could be getting coronavirus vaccines before Christmas. With hospitalizations hitting an all-time high nationwide, there’s a fight to.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:53 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Hospitalizations Top 90,000 for First Time Hospitalizations across the U.S. rose to 90,481, a record for the 17th day in a row.

Upworthy 1 week ago