‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Flooded With Early Praise: It’s ‘The Movie We Need Right Now’ Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Early reactions for “Wonder Woman 1984” are in, and the highly anticipated sequel to Patty Jenkins’ and Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” is raking in the praise.



“I really wasn’t expecting to love #WW84, but it is without a doubt the movie we need right now,” writer and producer Ben Mekler tweeted on Saturday. “Full of wonder, optimism, and a near-fetishistic obsession with 1984’s favorite toy, the koosh ball, WONDER WOMAN 1984 is quite simply the best DC film since THE DARK KNIGHT.”



“I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and… honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart,” Nerdist’s Amy Ratcliffe tweeted.



*Also Read:* Can 'Wonder Woman 1984' Lift HBO Max Into Streaming Contention?



“#WW1984 made me cry several times–sometimes, in the most unexpected of places. It’s the only kind of (superhero) movie I have time for right now: one that can still see beauty in our broken world, and fundamentally believes it deserves saving,” Den of Geek’s Kayti Burt wrote. “Wonder Woman is the superhero we need AND the one we deserve. Pass it on.”



For Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, who preferred 2017’s “Wonder Woman” over the sequel, WW84 showed Jenkins taking “new, big swings.”



“I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that’s definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through,” Nemiroff tweeted.



*Also Read:* Here's How You Can Get HBO Max if You Already Pay for HBO



The sequel is set to debut in the U.S. simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day after numerous delays caused by the pandemic. While it’s unclear whether most theaters will even be opened by Dec. 25 — especially in California, where the state just announced expanded regional restrictions due to a surge in cases — it appears that WarnerMedia is betting on boosting subscriptions for HBO Max. On Thursday, Warner Bros. shattered norms by announcing that all of its 2021 films — including major tentpoles like “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Dune” and “Matrix 4” — would simultaneously release in theaters and HBO Max throughout the year.



Take a look at more of the reactions below:







I've seen #



Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly



— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020











Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of #WonderWoman1984 for me.



Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but vile villain.



Wiig's Cheetah evolution throughout the movie is heartbreaking yet epic. We need more! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/hBIUDkXCFN



— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020











Wonder Woman 1984 is a joyful, thrilling and engaging sequel, one that manages to connect to what worked the first time around, yet it’s still uniquely its own thing. Emotional, hilarious and exciting, perhaps even better than the first. @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/dvsu6fpJRX



— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) December 5, 2020











Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx



— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020











Honored to have been among the first press to see #WonderWoman1984! I enjoyed the first film, but I loved #WW1984 even more. Although I wish we'd gotten the change to see it earlier, the movie came out at possibly the perfect time for its hope, optimism and message. pic.twitter.com/k2yY32UHrT



— Meagan Damore (@metathor) December 5, 2020











#WW1984 tells us that our world deserves the kindness and empathy of a superhero like Wonder Woman, and in 2020, that feels like the most radical and necessary message of all.



Wonder Woman is the superhero we need AND the one we deserve. Pass it on.



— Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) December 5, 2020











I saw #WonderWoman1984 yesterday. It was a lot of fun and has a very heartwarming and hopeful message that, frankly, we really need this year. pic.twitter.com/eWNS71VfsS



— Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) December 5, 2020











Watched Wonder Woman 1984 last night at a virtual press event! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara, the opening 10 minutes will bring tears to your eyes …I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot knock it out of the park! #WW84 @wonderwomanfilm pic.twitter.com/HVNGmkuorT



— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 5, 2020











I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg



— Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020











The highest compliment I can pay #WW84 is that it at times felt like a lost film from the Richard Donner era of superhero films. Plenty to love in this one. I have some exciting stuff cooking with the cast and @PattyJenks. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/aB9H7EA8XH



— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 5, 2020









