President Trump travels to Georgia to campaign ahead of Senate runoff

CBS News Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
President Trump will host a rally Saturday in Georgia for the two Republican Senate candidates in the state's January runoff. His involvement on the campaign trail comes after the Washington Post reports Mr. Trump called Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp on Saturday to ask for his assistance in overturning the state's results in the 2020 election. CBS News campaign reporter Tim Perry has the latest.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia

 All eyes are on Georgia once again. President Trump and his allies continue with their claims of voter fraud even after the state's vote was certified.

Donald Trump heads to Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp rejects request to alter presidential race

 Gov. Brian Kemp rejected Trump's request to call a special legislative session to approve appointment of a pro-Trump slate to the Electoral College.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories December 5 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Dec. 5th: At Georgia rally, Trump can help his party or himself; San Francisco area counties set virus closure rule; Fire..
USATODAY.com
Over 10m Americans Are Jobless, But WH Econ Adviser Sees No Need To Rush On Another Stimulus Package [Video]

Over 10m Americans Are Jobless, But WH Econ Adviser Sees No Need To Rush On Another Stimulus Package

Joseph LaVorgna is the chief economist at the National Economic Council, and is an economic adviser to the Trump administration. And according to Business Insider, LaVorgna on Friday said he felt there was no rush to release a second coronavirus stimulus package. LaVorgna said that despite a disappointing Friday jobs report, he doesn't 'believe the recovery at the moment is in jeopardy.' On Friday, the jobs report that said 10.7 million Americans were unemployed in November.

Duration: 00:35

How Trump can — and can't — spend his Save America PAC funds

 Trump's Save America PAC and GOP entities have raised $207.5 million since Election Day.
CBS News

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win. During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of absentee ballot signatures. Trump's call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Duration: 00:41

Trump Campaigns in Georgia With His Own Lost Race on His Mind

 President Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday, but helping the two Republican senators in runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate..
NYTimes.com

Trump campaigns on behalf of GOP candidates in Georgia Senate runoff

 President Trump will be lending his support to the two Republican incumbents running in January's Senate runoff as he campaigns in Georgia Saturday afternoon...
CBS News

Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia

 President Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
CBS News

Congress could pass coronavirus stimulus deal before Christmas

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a coronavirus stimulus deal, after months of..
CBS News

Battle For Senate Heating Up, President-Elect Biden Continues To Focus On Economy [Video]

Battle For Senate Heating Up, President-Elect Biden Continues To Focus On Economy

President-elect Joe Biden continues to focus on the economy, while Vice President held a Republican rally in Georgia. Barack Obama held a Democratic rally.

Duration: 02:02
Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day [Video]

Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day

[NFA] President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for..

Duration: 01:40
Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office [Video]

Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office

Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January. Who would he pardon? According to Business insider they..

Duration: 00:33

