President Trump travels to Georgia to campaign ahead of Senate runoff
President Trump will host a rally Saturday in Georgia for the two Republican Senate candidates in the state's January runoff. His involvement on the campaign trail comes after the Washington Post reports Mr. Trump called Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp on Saturday to ask for his assistance in overturning the state's results in the 2020 election. CBS News campaign reporter Tim Perry has the latest.
