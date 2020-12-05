Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southern California to Enter Stay-at-Home Order on Sunday as ICU Capacity Drops

The Wrap Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Southern California to Enter Stay-at-Home Order on Sunday as ICU Capacity DropsA new stay-at-home order will go into effect on Sunday night across Southern California as capacities at intensive care units have continued to drop.

Beginning Sunday night at 11:59 p.m., restaurants will be limited to delivery and takeout; retail businesses can only operate at 20% capacity; and movie theaters, hair salons, personal care services, museums and bars must close in Los Angeles, Orange, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura for at least three weeks.

Film and TV production and pro sports without audiences are allowed to continue under the order, but private gatherings of any size will be prohibited.

*Also Read:* LA Theaters to Stay Closed for 3 More Weeks as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

The order, first announced by California Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week, impacts regions where ICU capacity is below 15%. On Saturday, the state reported that Southern California had an ICU capacity of 12.5%. San Joaquin Valley, which had a capacity of 8.6% on Saturday, will also be impacted by the order.

Though the Bay Area as a whole has not fallen below the 15% threshold, five Bay Area counties — San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda — said on Friday that they would implement similar health orders that will limit restaurants to takeout and delivery, shut down personal care businesses and limit retail to 20%.

“If we all can’t get behind the existing directives to stay home as much as possible and avoid all non-essential activities and places where you are likely to be in contact with non-household members, we are likely to bear witness to one of the worst healthcare crises our county has seen in our lifetime,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Saturday. “The reality is we can still prevent the continued increases in people suffering and dying if we focus all of our collective will on doing what we know how to do; this is the time to take care of each other, and to always wear a face covering and keep a physical distance of at least 6-feet when outside and around others.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Jeremih Out of Hospital After Receiving COVID-19 Treatment

Kristen Stewart Was The Only Attendee at Chanel's Covid Fashion Show

LA Theaters to Stay Closed for 3 More Weeks as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTLA - Published
News video: California Gov. Newsom announces new regional stay-at-home order

California Gov. Newsom announces new regional stay-at-home order 02:45

 With coronavirus cases surging at a record pace, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order Thursday tied to regional hospital ICU bed availability.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Regional SoCal Stay-At-Home Order Set To Be Triggered By Alarming Increase Of Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Regional SoCal Stay-At-Home Order Set To Be Triggered By Alarming Increase Of Coronavirus Cases

Eleven Southern California counties are set to put a regional stay-at-home order into effect as early as Saturday afternoon due to a decrease in available ICU beds.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:58Published
New Restrictions Saturday For San Joaquin Valley [Video]

New Restrictions Saturday For San Joaquin Valley

ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley has dropped below 15%, meaning the state's new regional stay-at-home order will take effect Saturday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:06Published
Bay Area Counties to Implement Stay-at-Home Order [Video]

Bay Area Counties to Implement Stay-at-Home Order

Say goodbye to outdoor dining, haircuts and even the drive-in as several Bay Area counties are now moving ahead of the state's 15 percent ICU capacity threshold for a second stay-at- home order. Andria..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

California imposes new virus rules based on ICU capacity

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will impose a new stay-at-home order for areas where capacity at intensive care units falls...
SeattlePI.com

Newsom’s stay-home order set to take effect in SoCal this weekend after ICU capacity drops

 The new statewide stay-at-home rules unveiled by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week are expected to take effect in Southern California...
Upworthy

Here's a look at ICU capacity in California: Where the 5 regions stand

 Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a new stay-at-home order that's triggered when the intensive care unit capacity in a region...
Upworthy