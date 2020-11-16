Global  
 

#IWearAMaskBecause urges Americans to remain vigilant

CBS News Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
"Isn't 273,000 families enough yet?"
60% Of Americans Would Get A COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

60% Of Americans Would Get A COVID-19 Vaccine

A November survey found 60% of American adult respondents said they are willing to get vaccinated. That is if a "vaccine to prevent COVID-19 were available today" says Business Insider. Many agreed the research and development process will yield a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Confidence in the coronavirus vaccine rose from 65% to 75% between September and November. Even so, 39% of respondents said they would not get a coronavirus vaccine.

His father died of COVID-19 alone in a nursing home. The obituary he wrote blames Americans who 'abandoned' science.

 A widely shared obituary for Marvin James Farr blames Americans who have "abandoned" science amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden says he would not make coronavirus vaccine mandatory

 With Friday's latest jobs report revealing more signs of a slowing economy, President-elect Joe Biden said there is no time to lose and urged President Trump and..
Americans Voted in Huge Numbers. Is That the Future of Elections?

 Almost 160 million people voted this year, as new options made necessary by the pandemic removed many of the traditional barriers to casting ballots.
Public health officials: Remain vigilant until vaccines are widely distributed [Video]

Public health officials: Remain vigilant until vaccines are widely distributed

The Health and Human Services Secretary says a COVID-19 vaccine may start rolling out next month. However, public health officials stress that Americans should remain vigilant until vaccines are widely..

Americans working from home during 2020 reveal how their definition of a 'sick day' has changed [Video]

Americans working from home during 2020 reveal how their definition of a 'sick day' has changed

Sixty-six percent of Americans working from home believe taking sick days for anything less severe than COVID-19 would be looked down upon by their employer, according to new research.Moreover, three..

Americans are seriously worried their holiday packages will be stolen by a porch pirate [Video]

Americans are seriously worried their holiday packages will be stolen by a porch pirate

Over six in 10 Americans are worried the packages they send to their loved ones will get stolen off their porch this holiday season, according to new research.  The study asked 2,000..

His father died of COVID-19 alone in a nursing home. The obituary he wrote blames Americans who 'abandoned' science.

 A widely shared obituary for Marvin James Farr blames Americans who have "abandoned" science amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Worried About Forgetting Your Vaccine? A Reminder Card Is Coming

Worried About Forgetting Your Vaccine? A Reminder Card Is Coming Watch VideoHealth officials have decided on a simple way to help Americans keep track of their COVID-19 shots. Each person getting the vaccine will get a...
Bank employees could get coronavirus vaccinations before most Americans
