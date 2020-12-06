That’s What Twitter’s For: Dionne Warwick ‘Can’t Stop Thinking About’ Chance the Rapper Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Thanks to Twitter, a duet between Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper could be right around the corner.



Warwick, the 79-year-old pop and R&B legend, gave an online shout-out to the 27-year-old Chicago-based rapper on Saturday — one that drew an “amazing” response and the hint of a future collaboration.



It all started when Warwick asked Chance: “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” She jokingly added, “I am now Dionne the Singer.”



Within minutes, Chance replied to Dionne Warwick’s tweet: “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!“



*Also Read:* Chance the Rapper Shares Old Clip of Lizzo Interviewing Him in 2012 (Video)



It turns out that Warwick is a big fan of “Holy,” Chance’s hit collaboration with Justin Bieber, which she called “one of my favorite songs right now.”



Chance was humbled by Dionne Warwick’s admiration: “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”“Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper,” Warwick replied before asking him to hit her up for a possible collaboration: “Let’s rap together. I’ll message you.”



The singer, who landed 56 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart between 1962 and 1998 (including such classics as “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “I’ll Never Love This Way Again”) also has questions about other current hitmakers.



“The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?” she asked. And then this: “If you have ‘The’ in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.“



Watch the whole exchange between Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper below.







Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.



— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020











I am now Dionne the Singer.



— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020











I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you



— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020











“Holy” by Justin the Bieber @justinbieber and @chancetherapper is one of my favorite songs right now.



— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020











Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB



— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Dionne Warwick Dismisses Accusation Her Sister Dee Dee Molested Whitney Houston: 'Hogwash'



Dionne Warwick on Bobbi Kristina Brown's Death: 'She's in Much Better Hands Now' Thanks to Twitter, a duet between Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper could be right around the corner.Warwick, the 79-year-old pop and R&B legend, gave an online shout-out to the 27-year-old Chicago-based rapper on Saturday — one that drew an “amazing” response and the hint of a future collaboration.It all started when Warwick asked Chance: “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” She jokingly added, “I am now Dionne the Singer.”Within minutes, Chance replied to Dionne Warwick’s tweet: “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!“*Also Read:* Chance the Rapper Shares Old Clip of Lizzo Interviewing Him in 2012 (Video)It turns out that Warwick is a big fan of “Holy,” Chance’s hit collaboration with Justin Bieber, which she called “one of my favorite songs right now.”Chance was humbled by Dionne Warwick’s admiration: “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”“Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper,” Warwick replied before asking him to hit her up for a possible collaboration: “Let’s rap together. I’ll message you.”The singer, who landed 56 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart between 1962 and 1998 (including such classics as “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “I’ll Never Love This Way Again”) also has questions about other current hitmakers.“The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?” she asked. And then this: “If you have ‘The’ in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.“Watch the whole exchange between Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper below.Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020I am now Dionne the Singer.— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020“Holy” by Justin the Bieber @justinbieber and @chancetherapper is one of my favorite songs right now.— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Dionne Warwick Dismisses Accusation Her Sister Dee Dee Molested Whitney Houston: 'Hogwash'Dionne Warwick on Bobbi Kristina Brown's Death: 'She's in Much Better Hands Now' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

