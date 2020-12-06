David Lander Remembered by John Stamos, Henry Winkler and More: ‘He Made Me and So Many Laugh’ Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Following the death of actor David Lander, several people across the industry shared their warm memories of the “Laverne & Shirley” actor and multiple sclerosis activist.



“David REST SOUNDLY… you have earned your peace,” Henry Winkler tweeted.



“Oh man. He made me and so many laugh,” John Stamos tweeted in response to Winkler’s message. “When I was a kid Henry, I used to sneak on the lot and watch you guys rehearse, then go next door and catch Laverne and Shirley rehearsing (and argue over lines) and I remember watching David and [Michael McKean] just riff and riff. #RIPDAVID.”



*Also Read:* David Lander, Squiggy on 'Laverne & Shirley,' Dies at 73



Kevin Smith also remembered Lander for his impact on the “Clerks” filmmaker’s childhood.



“This funny man made my childhood happier with his work on ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and his guest appearance on @TheSimpsons as himself still makes me laugh today (‘Hello, Laverne…’),” Smith tweeted. “Rest In Peace David, and thank you: There’s a little Lenny & Squiggy in the DNA of Jay & Silent Bob.”



Janice Dean, Fox News’ senior meteorologist who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005, also thanked Lander for opening up about his journey with the illness.



“Knowing that David Lander lived with multiple sclerosis made it easier for those of us wanting to be open and honest about being diagnosed too. He put a brave face on living with the illness paving the way for the rest of us. Prayers and love to his family,” Dean tweeted. “He did so much great work with the @mssociety. He will be missed not only for his acting but for his advocacy helping us find a cure of ms some day.”



Don Most, who played Ralph Malph on “Happy Days,” also paid tribute to Lander: “Rest In Peace ole man.”



Lander died on Friday at 73 due to complications from multiple sclerosis. He is survived by his wife Kathy and daughter Natalie.



