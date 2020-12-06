Global  
 

Trump Accuses Georgia's Stacey Abrams of Ballot Harvesting

Newsmax Sunday, 6 December 2020
President Donald Trump on Saturday night accused former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams of conducting a "harvest" on ballots in the state, which is against a Georgia law passed in 2019. 
Video Credit: Wochit News
News video: Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp 00:41

 President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win. During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of...

