“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/6

CBS News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Guest host: Martha Teichner. In our cover story, Ted Koppel examines the looming eviction crisis in the midst of a pandemic. Plus: Allison Aubrey looks at the development of an at-home COVID test; Teichner celebrates the 50th birthday of PBS; Mo Rocca sits down with Tony-winning actress Leslie Uggams; Roxana Saberi interviews Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa; Rita Braver meets artist Titus Kaphar; humorist David Sedaris offers a way to revolutionize customer service; and in Tokyo, Lucy Craft delves into the vanishing art of sushi.
Keeping pets all in the family

 Three out of four dog- and cat-owners consider their pets to be members of the family. And there are benefits to sharing our homes with animals: scientific..
COVID and the looming eviction crisis

 Coronavirus has already had a devastating economic impact: One in four American households has experienced job loss or diminished income during the pandemic...
Here's how you can watch 'Charlie Brown Christmas' this year (after fans raised a ruckus)

 Apple TV+, responding to protest after moving the beloved Peanuts holiday specials to the streaming service, now will allow a single broadcast on PBS.
Pennsylvania woman is reunited with daughter she gave up for adoption 50 years ago

 The story of Mary Beth DeSanto and Victoria Rich is an episode of PBS' online series "Self-Evident," which highlights "American Portrait" stories.
Peace advocate Colman McCarthy

 Colman McCarthy is a true original: A golfer, former monk, Washington Post columnist, and now a teacher of peace, who has forged his own path spreading the..
“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 11/29

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at what happens following the announcement of effective coronavirus vaccines. Plus: Seth Doane talks..
All the presidents' pets: Calvin Coolidge's White House raccoon

 President Calvin Coolidge and the first lady were known animal lovers, and received many unusual animals as gifts. One in particular, a raccoon, made its mark as..
All the presidents' pets: The Roosevelts' menagerie

 President Teddy Roosevelt's six children grew up with no fewer than 40 animals, from dogs, ponies and guinea pigs to a one-legged rooster. Mo Rocca visits..
Some residents of Japan were lucky enough to witness a huge meteor dazzle above the skies as it entered the earth's atmosphere on November 29.

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till..

A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of river Yamuna in the national capital. The foam is formed due to the high phosphate content of the water resulting from the excessive..

