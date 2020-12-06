“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/6
Guest host: Martha Teichner. In our cover story, Ted Koppel examines the looming eviction crisis in the midst of a pandemic. Plus: Allison Aubrey looks at the development of an at-home COVID test; Teichner celebrates the 50th birthday of PBS; Mo Rocca sits down with Tony-winning actress Leslie Uggams; Roxana Saberi interviews Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa; Rita Braver meets artist Titus Kaphar; humorist David Sedaris offers a way to revolutionize customer service; and in Tokyo, Lucy Craft delves into the vanishing art of sushi.
