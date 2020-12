You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nearly 130-Year-Old East Village Church Destroyed In Fire



Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze, which appeared to start in a nearby building. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:03 Published 10 hours ago Fire Destroys Historic East Village Church



The blaze appeared to start in a nearby building before spreading to 130-year-old Middle Collegiate Church. CBS2's Christina Fan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:18 Published 12 hours ago Historic Middle Collegiate Church Destroyed In East Village Fire



A damaging fire in the East Village spread to several buildings and destroyed a historic church Saturday morning. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:25 Published 1 day ago