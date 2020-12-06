Today in History for December 6th
Jefferson Davis dies in New Orleans; Four people die at a free Rolling Stones concert at the Altamont Speedway in Livermore, California; America's first attempt to put a satellite into orbit fails; Jazz pianist Dave Brubeck is born. (Dec. 6)
Dave Brubeck American jazz pianist and composer (1920–2012)
New Orleans Largest city in Louisiana
Jefferson Davis President of the Confederate States
The Rolling Stones English rock band
California State of the United States of America
Livermore, California City in California, United States
