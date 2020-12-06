Today in History for December 6th

Global  
 

Jefferson Davis dies in New Orleans; Four people die at a free Rolling Stones concert at the Altamont Speedway in Livermore, California; America's first attempt to put a satellite into orbit fails; Jazz pianist Dave Brubeck is born. (Dec. 6)
 
News video: 'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader

'Bharat Bandh' will be from 11am to 3pm on Dec 08: Farmer leader 01:45

 Bharatiya Kisan Union's Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on December 07 informed that the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on December 08 will take place from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that it's a "symbolic protest" to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central...

New Orleans 'Queen Sugar' actress Carol Sutton dies from COVID-19 complications at 76

 Carol Sutton died Dec. 10 from COVID-19 complications according to New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Zeta weakens to a tropical storm [Video]

Zeta weakens to a tropical storm

Hurricane Zeta, the third storm of its size to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, is now a tropical storm. Bryan Wood reports.

Trump administration delays protection for monarch butterfly

 The western population of the species, which spends winters in California, has declined by more than 99%, to a record low of fewer than 2,000 butterflies.
After Wildfires, Mourning the Loss of California’s Giants

 For one reporter, documenting the destruction of redwoods and sequoias was a heartbreaking assignment.
How Many Vaccine Doses Does California Get?

 Tuesday: Health care workers in the state received vaccines on Monday. Also: Images of San Francisco’s Cliff House.
Coronavirus updates: Utah mink is first wild animal with COVID-19; California to get nearly 400K more vaccine doses; US deaths top 300K

 California set to receive nearly 400K more vaccine doses. Germany encourages residents to skip Christmas shopping. 300K US deaths. Latest COVID news.
 
The Yummy History of Hot Chocolate (National Cocoa Day, Dec. 13) [Video]

The Yummy History of Hot Chocolate (National Cocoa Day, Dec. 13)

The Yummy History , of Hot Chocolate . That cold winter night staple has a long and intricate history. The Mayans, in what is now Mexico, were likely the first civilization to drink chocolate cold..

This Day in History: Da Vinci Notebook Sells for Over $5 Million (Dec. 12) [Video]

This Day in History: Da Vinci Notebook Sells for Over $5 Million (Dec. 12)

This Day in History: , Da Vinci Notebook Sells for Over $5 Million. December 12, 1980. American oil tycoon Armand Hammer paid $5,126,000 for the notebook. At the time, the amount was the highest..

Angry restaurant boss claims Covid Marshall 'bullies' try to stop Scotch egg offer [Video]

Angry restaurant boss claims Covid Marshall 'bullies' try to stop Scotch egg offer

A fuming restaurant boss today hit out at Covid Marshall 'bullies' who he says tried to stop him offering customers a free Scotch egg meal with their alcoholic drinks.Tim Roberts, 62, says he was..

Most of California will be home for Christmas under Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders

 The COVID-19 restrictions are similar to those established in March, when California was among the first states to take action to combat the pandemic.
United States: California Legislature Cannot Limit Judicial Review Of Certain Power Projects - Latham & Watkins LLP

 In Communities for a Better Environment v. Energy Resources Conservation & Development Commission, the California First District Court of Appeal ...
