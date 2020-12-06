7 coronavirus deaths reported at 3 Washington state nursing homes after staffers attended large wedding
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The coronavirus has killed seven residents at three Washington state nursing homes where outbreaks were reported after staffers at the facilities attended a large wedding and became infected.
