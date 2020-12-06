Global  
 

Staten Island Bar Owner Arrested Again For Violating COVID-19 Order, Hit Deputy With Car, NYC Sheriff Says

CBS 2 Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Danny Presti fled from his bar, Mac's Public House, after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment Saturday night in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Protesters rally outside bar in Staten Island shut down for defying coronavirus rules

Protesters rally outside bar in Staten Island shut down for defying coronavirus rules 00:20

 Protesters gathered outside Mac's Public House in Staten Island, New York, on Wednesday evening (December 2) to support the bar that was shut down for defying coronavirus guidelines.

