Staten Island Bar Owner Arrested Again For Violating COVID-19 Order, Hit Deputy With Car, NYC Sheriff Says
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Danny Presti fled from his bar, Mac's Public House, after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment Saturday night in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.
Danny Presti fled from his bar, Mac's Public House, after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment Saturday night in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources