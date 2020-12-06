Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Trump says

CBS News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Mr. Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer has become infected with the coronavirus.
News video: Rudy Giuliani appears in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee

 Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man in charge of Trump's fight to overturn election results in several states, will appear in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

Georgia on his mind: President casts long shadow over race to clinch the Senate

 The United States election is not over. Democrats won the White House in round one. But round two is happening in Georgia and President Donald Trump is causing a..
New Zealand Herald
Business Booming At Four Seasons Total Landscaping [Video]

Business Booming At Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuterss Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the suburban garden center where the Trump campaign held a post-election press conference in November, made $1.3 million in merchandise sales, according to its owners. Business Insider spoke to the center's director of sales, Sean Middleton, who said the small family-run business has been working up to 18 hours a day to send 28,000 orders of their official merchandise around the world.

Georgia Officials Warn Trump’s Election Claims Could Hurt G.O.P. in Senate Runoff

 President Trump has continued repeating baseless allegations surrounding his loss, and Republican state officials argue that it is undermining public trust in..
NYTimes.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: Will the US ever have a national testing strategy?

 As the coronavirus epidemic worsens, United States health experts hope Joe Biden's administration will put in place something Donald Trump's has not — a..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Did Rudy Giuliani fart at Michigan election fraud hearing?

 Another week, another instance of Rudy Giuliani making headlines for less-than-flattering reasons.This time, the former New York Mayor and current Trump lawyer..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office [Video]

Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office

Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January. Who would he pardon? According to Business insider they include his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as his three eldest children, as The New York Times previously reported. However, the president is said to be concerned about whether the preemptive pardons could look like a public admission of guilt.

Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani on "The Takeout" — 3/29/19

 Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow discuss the Mueller investigation and President Trump's feelings about the findings on this week's edition of "The..
CBS News

US election: Donald Trump campaign witness Melissa Carone the star of fraud hearing

 One of the Trump campaign's star witnesses alleging election fraud has suddenly shot to fame after her testimony at a hearing in Michigan yesterday.US President..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs Atlanta – President Donald Trump fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the...
WorldNews

Former Trump Organization VP: Trump said he didn't 'want people thinking Trump Towers are being built by Black people'

 Donald Trump also said he didn't want Black people lounging in his building lobbies, according to Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization vice president.
Business Insider

Trump Rips Gov. Kemp After Failing to Back Georgia Challenge

 President Donald Trump ripped Republican Gov. Brian Kemp at a rally for the state's two Republican senators, hours after the governor refused a direct entreaty...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBC.caUpworthy