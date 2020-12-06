Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Trump says
Mr. Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer has become infected with the coronavirus.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Georgia on his mind: President casts long shadow over race to clinch the SenateThe United States election is not over. Democrats won the White House in round one. But round two is happening in Georgia and President Donald Trump is causing a..
New Zealand Herald
Business Booming At Four Seasons Total Landscaping
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Georgia Officials Warn Trump’s Election Claims Could Hurt G.O.P. in Senate RunoffPresident Trump has continued repeating baseless allegations surrounding his loss, and Republican state officials argue that it is undermining public trust in..
NYTimes.com
Covid-19 coronavirus: Will the US ever have a national testing strategy?As the coronavirus epidemic worsens, United States health experts hope Joe Biden's administration will put in place something Donald Trump's has not — a..
New Zealand Herald
Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician
US election: Did Rudy Giuliani fart at Michigan election fraud hearing?Another week, another instance of Rudy Giuliani making headlines for less-than-flattering reasons.This time, the former New York Mayor and current Trump lawyer..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani on "The Takeout" — 3/29/19Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow discuss the Mueller investigation and President Trump's feelings about the findings on this week's edition of "The..
CBS News
US election: Donald Trump campaign witness Melissa Carone the star of fraud hearingOne of the Trump campaign's star witnesses alleging election fraud has suddenly shot to fame after her testimony at a hearing in Michigan yesterday.US President..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources