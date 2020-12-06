Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Trump Announces

The Wrap Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Sunday.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!,” Trump tweeted.



[email protected], by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020



A maskless Giuliani has appeared in several public places across the country in recent weeks, leading the president’s efforts to overturn the November election and pushing Trump’s unverified claims of voter fraud. He most recently was meeting with lawmakers in Georgia on Thursday.

The big question now becomes, who is going to now take over as the head of President Trump’s legal team to change the results of the election through the courts and the state legislatures? There aren’t many who are currently involved in that effort, as most have either left the team or got COVID themselves.

More to come…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:32

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president. —Donald J.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office [Video]

Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office

Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January. Who would he pardon? According to Business insider they include..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Rudy’s Bizarre Voter Fraud Witness [Video]

Rudy’s Bizarre Voter Fraud Witness

Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory took a bizarre turn after one of his witnesses went viral for her wild testimony alleging voter fraud.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published
Rudy Giuliani appears in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee [Video]

Rudy Giuliani appears in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man in charge of Trump's fight to overturn election results in several states, appeared in front of the Michigan House Oversight..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani tests positive

Covid-19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani tests positive Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer who is spearheading his legal campaign, has tested positive for Covid-19.The President announced the news via...
New Zealand Herald

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Pres. Trump Says In Tweet

 Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney who has been traveling the country raising unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, tested positive for...
CBS 2

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump says

 US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Trump said on Twitter.
Brisbane Times