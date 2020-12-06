Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19, Trump Announces
Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Sunday.
“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!,” Trump tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
A maskless Giuliani has appeared in several public places across the country in recent weeks, leading the president’s efforts to overturn the November election and pushing Trump’s unverified claims of voter fraud. He most recently was meeting with lawmakers in Georgia on Thursday.
The big question now becomes, who is going to now take over as the head of President Trump’s legal team to change the results of the election through the courts and the state legislatures? There aren’t many who are currently involved in that effort, as most have either left the team or got COVID themselves.
More to come…
