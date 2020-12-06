Biden Picks Xavier Becerra to Lead Health and Human Services
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The selection of Mr. Becerra, the California attorney general, is a surprise. If confirmed, he will face a daunting challenge in leading the department at a critical moment in the pandemic.
The selection of Mr. Becerra, the California attorney general, is a surprise. If confirmed, he will face a daunting challenge in leading the department at a critical moment in the pandemic.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Xavier Becerra 33rd Attorney General of California
Biden to nominate Xavier Becerra to lead HHSBecerra, 62, has served as California's top prosecutor since 2017 when he succeeded now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the role.
CBS News
Joe Biden picks California AG Xavier Becerra to lead HHS amid global coronavirus pandemic, reports sayBecerra, if confirmed, would take on a crucial role in the Biden administration, leading its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
California State of the United States of America
Covid: Most of California faces strict new lockdown as cases surgeOver half of the US state's 40 million people will be affected as intensive care capacity plummets.
BBC News
California sets new restrictions as coronavirus cases skyrocketCalifornia is facing new restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This comes as the number of infections in the U.S. tops 15 million and more than..
CBS News
Southern California braces for new coronavirus restrictionsAs California hospitals fill up, most residents face strict new coronavirus rules that go into effect at midnight on Sunday and will last for at least three..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources