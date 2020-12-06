Global  
 

Biden Picks Xavier Becerra to Lead Health and Human Services

NYTimes.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The selection of Mr. Becerra, the California attorney general, is a surprise. If confirmed, he will face a daunting challenge in leading the department at a critical moment in the pandemic.
Biden to nominate Xavier Becerra to lead HHS

 Becerra, 62, has served as California's top prosecutor since 2017 when he succeeded now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the role.
CBS News

Joe Biden picks California AG Xavier Becerra to lead HHS amid global coronavirus pandemic, reports say

 Becerra, if confirmed, would take on a crucial role in the Biden administration, leading its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Covid: Most of California faces strict new lockdown as cases surge

 Over half of the US state's 40 million people will be affected as intensive care capacity plummets.
BBC News

California sets new restrictions as coronavirus cases skyrocket

 California is facing new restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This comes as the number of infections in the U.S. tops 15 million and more than..
CBS News

Southern California braces for new coronavirus restrictions

 As California hospitals fill up, most residents face strict new coronavirus rules that go into effect at midnight on Sunday and will last for at least three..
CBS News

