California sheriff tells Newsom county won't be 'blackmailed, bullied, or used as muscle against' residents

FOXNews.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco on Friday said that his office will not be “blackmailed, bullied, or used as muscle” against county residents to enforce California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus orders.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Pinellas County sheriff reminds businesses of mask ordinance, says rule is being ignored

Pinellas County sheriff reminds businesses of mask ordinance, says rule is being ignored 01:59

 Expect to see more signs at Pinellas County businesses reminding you about the countywide mask ordinance.

