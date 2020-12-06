California sheriff tells Newsom county won't be 'blackmailed, bullied, or used as muscle against' residents
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco on Friday said that his office will not be “blackmailed, bullied, or used as muscle” against county residents to enforce California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus orders.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco on Friday said that his office will not be “blackmailed, bullied, or used as muscle” against county residents to enforce California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus orders.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources