California sheriff tells Newsom county won't be 'blackmailed, bullied, or used as muscle against' residents

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources San Diego County officials warn ICU capacity low



San Diego County public health officials on Saturday urged residents to heed the state's health order as the coronavirus surges and ICU capacities are stretched across the state. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:30 Published 19 hours ago Outgoing Sheriff Mark Napier reflects on his tenure



He says he hopes to stay in law enforcement in Southern Arizona Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:59 Published 3 days ago COVID In Boulder County: Weekly Coronavirus Updates Planned Beginning Next Week



Boulder County will start giving residents weekly, virtual COVID-19 updates starting next Wednesday. Boulder County Public Health said the updates are designed to help the community feel more informed.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:29 Published 3 days ago