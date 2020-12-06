‘Is Miami Back?’: Hurricanes May Finally Have A Good Answer Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Miami coach Manny Diaz was coming back from a bout with COVID-19, as was quarterback D'Eriq King and several other players. The Hurricanes hadn't practiced in two weeks, final exams were further limiting football time and a few starters still had to sit out amid health concerns. 👓 View full article

