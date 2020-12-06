AP Top Stories December 6 P
Here are the top stories for Sunday, Dec. 6th: First virus vaccines arrive at UK hospitals; In Tweet, Trump says Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19; Venezuelans cast National Assembly vote; Heavy rain and snowfall wreak havoc in Italy.
'Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!': Trump tweets that Giuliani tested positive for coronavirusGiuliani, who spent the week traveling the country challenging the election results, is the latest close associate of the president to test positive.
USATODAY.com
Covid-19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani tests positiveRudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer who is spearheading his legal campaign, has tested positive for Covid-19.The President announced the news via..
New Zealand Herald
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19Rudy Giuliani is the latest Trump associate to test positive for coronavirus -- and the news was broken by none other than Donald Trump himself. The President..
TMZ.com
Trump makes false claims about election results at Georgia rallyOn Saturday night, President Trump visited Georgia to campaign for two Republican Senate candidates, but used the rally to complain and repeat false claims about..
CBS News
Former Trump Org VP Reveals What Trump Never Wanted To See--And Why
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Barr Is Said to Be Weighing Whether to Leave Before Trump’s Term EndsThe attorney general’s future came into doubt after he acknowledged that the Justice Department had not found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the..
NYTimes.com
Biden to meet U.S. coronavirus vaccine adviser
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Italy: Police arrest 19 suspected people smugglersThe smugglers allegedly transported migrants from Asia to Italy and then on to northern Europe.
BBC News
Italian police arrest 19 over people smuggling ring
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:03Published
Late headers give Juventus dramatic derby win over TorinoTURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Champions Juventus scored with two headers in the last quarter of an hour as they came from behind to beat smaller neighbours Torino 2-1..
WorldNews
Britain prepares to roll out COVID vaccineEurope is slowly opening up, but it's still implementing COVID-19 restrictions as the U.K. prepares to roll out a coronavirus vaccine. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
CBS News
Kansas doctor discusses the impacts of COVID-19 on rural hospitalsThe coronavirus is badly hitting rural America's hospitals as many of them are on the edge of running out of capacity. Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney, the health..
CBS News
Venezuelans choose a new congress
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:39Published
Venezuelans vote in highly contested parliamentary elections
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35Published
Venezuela election: 'There's no opposition here, just God'Venezuelans are to pick a new National Assembly, but there's little in the way of enthusiasm.
BBC News
