Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP Top Stories December 6 P

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Sunday, Dec. 6th: First virus vaccines arrive at UK hospitals; In Tweet, Trump says Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19; Venezuelans cast National Assembly vote; Heavy rain and snowfall wreak havoc in Italy.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Blackpink's Global Livestream Concert Experience, Post Malone's Top Artist Honor & More Music News | Billboard News

Blackpink's Global Livestream Concert Experience, Post Malone's Top Artist Honor & More Music News | Billboard News 03:12

 Blackpink makes an exciting global announcement, Post Malone wins Top Artist for a second consecutive year and Ariana Grande perfectly executes the "how it started, how it's going" challenge. Here are today's (12/3/20) top stories.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

'Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!': Trump tweets that Giuliani tested positive for coronavirus

 Giuliani, who spent the week traveling the country challenging the election results, is the latest close associate of the president to test positive.
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani tests positive

 Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer who is spearheading his legal campaign, has tested positive for Covid-19.The President announced the news via..
New Zealand Herald
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president. —Donald J.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

 Rudy Giuliani is the latest Trump associate to test positive for coronavirus -- and the news was broken by none other than Donald Trump himself. The President..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump makes false claims about election results at Georgia rally

 On Saturday night, President Trump visited Georgia to campaign for two Republican Senate candidates, but used the rally to complain and repeat false claims about..
CBS News
Former Trump Org VP Reveals What Trump Never Wanted To See--And Why [Video]

Former Trump Org VP Reveals What Trump Never Wanted To See--And Why

Barbara Res is a real estate executive who once worked for now-President Donald Trump, overseeing construction and development for the Trump Organization. Res says Trump refused to listen to expert advice, hired unqualified people based on their loyalty to him, disrespected his employees, and used racist language. According to Business Insider, Res says Trump once complained to her about seeing a Black construction laborer working on one of his Trump Tower buildings.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Barr Is Said to Be Weighing Whether to Leave Before Trump’s Term Ends

 The attorney general’s future came into doubt after he acknowledged that the Justice Department had not found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the..
NYTimes.com
Biden to meet U.S. coronavirus vaccine adviser [Video]

Biden to meet U.S. coronavirus vaccine adviser

[NFA] The chief adviser for U.S. efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine said on Sunday he planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden's team this week to discuss the program. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

Italy: Police arrest 19 suspected people smugglers

 The smugglers allegedly transported migrants from Asia to Italy and then on to northern Europe.
BBC News
Italian police arrest 19 over people smuggling ring [Video]

Italian police arrest 19 over people smuggling ring

Police said they dismantled a criminal organisation which was moving migrants from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan to Italy and then into northern Europe.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:03Published

Late headers give Juventus dramatic derby win over Torino

 TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Champions Juventus scored with two headers in the last quarter of an hour as they came from behind to beat smaller neighbours Torino 2-1..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Britain prepares to roll out COVID vaccine

 Europe is slowly opening up, but it's still implementing COVID-19 restrictions as the U.K. prepares to roll out a coronavirus vaccine. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
CBS News

Kansas doctor discusses the impacts of COVID-19 on rural hospitals

 The coronavirus is badly hitting rural America's hospitals as many of them are on the edge of running out of capacity. Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney, the health..
CBS News

Venezuelans Venezuelans

Venezuelans choose a new congress [Video]

Venezuelans choose a new congress

Venezuelans on Sunday choose a new congress in an election that the opposition is boycotting and most Western nations call a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published
Venezuelans vote in highly contested parliamentary elections [Video]

Venezuelans vote in highly contested parliamentary elections

Governing party likely to win election boycotted by most of the country's opposition.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published

Venezuela election: 'There's no opposition here, just God'

 Venezuelans are to pick a new National Assembly, but there's little in the way of enthusiasm.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Demand for real Christmas trees rises despite pandemic [Video]

Demand for real Christmas trees rises despite pandemic

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Christmas tree shopping tradition is in full swing.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:35Published
Free flu shot clinics in Las Vegas [Video]

Free flu shot clinics in Las Vegas

Free flu shot clinics in Las Vegas on Dec. 5.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Top 20 Actors Who Fell in Love on Set [Video]

Top 20 Actors Who Fell in Love on Set

Most movies and shows have a little bit of romance, but these actors fell in love on set.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:52Published