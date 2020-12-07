Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 76-year-old has been leading Mr. Trump's legal efforts to overturn the results of the election. CBSN's Omar Villafranca reports.
