Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19
President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 76-year-old has been leading Mr. Trump's legal efforts to overturn the results of the election. CBSN's Omar Villafranca reports.
Trump makes false claims about election results at Georgia rallyOn Saturday night, President Trump visited Georgia to campaign for two Republican Senate candidates, but used the rally to complain and repeat false claims about..
Former Trump Org VP Reveals What Trump Never Wanted To See--And Why
AP Top Stories December 6 PHere are the top stories for Sunday, Dec. 6th: First virus vaccines arrive at UK hospitals; In Tweet, Trump says Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19;..
Barr Is Said to Be Weighing Whether to Leave Before Trump’s Term EndsThe attorney general’s future came into doubt after he acknowledged that the Justice Department had not found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the..
'Khelo Kashmir' sports event commences in Srinagar
Covid 19 coronavirus: Two sailors who arrived in Fiji via New Zealand test positive for CovidBy RNZ Two sailors who arrived in Fiji on a freighter from Tonga last week have tested positive for Covid-19.The Health Ministry said the vessel arrived in..
One year later: A look at Wuhan, the coronavirus pandemic's ground zeroOne year ago in December 2019, the fist symptomatic cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan, China. As the pandemic swept across the globe, more than 65 million..
'Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!': Trump tweets that Giuliani tested positive for coronavirusGiuliani, who spent the week traveling the country challenging the election results, is the latest close associate of the president to test positive.
Covid-19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani tests positiveRudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer who is spearheading his legal campaign, has tested positive for Covid-19.The President announced the news via..
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus
