Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

'Khelo Kashmir' sports event commences in Srinagar



Four days of martial arts 'Khelo Kashmir' sports event has been organized in Srinagar after the COVID-19 lockdown. The event has been organized by Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in collaboration with the local sports organization. This four days sports event is being played at Indoor Sports Hall of Polo Ground in Srinagar. Hundreds of players are participating in this event. Due to government protocols for sports activities under COVID-19, only three sports games like- taekwondo, karate and kickboxing are being played in the event. Speaking to ANI, a player said, "During lockdown children were at their home and now they are here again when games got started. They must be very happy." Coach-cum referee of the event, Aquib Gulzar added, "After lockdown, everyone was at their homes. Nobody was able to practice during that time due to which the mental and physical fitness of students got worst. Now, children are steadily approaching towards sports." "In this 'Khelo Kashmir' event, we have seen that all the students are motivated and they are going for practice. We have scheduled events in three sports," he said. The organizing secretary of NSNIS, Mantasha Bashir said, "Due to COVID-19, all the kids were sitting at their homes and we were also sitting at our homes. We and kids were unable to practice but after 8 months, we have come outside." "When I initially came for practice, there were just 2 kids and gradually other kids also started coming. Currently, there are about 50 above students practicing with me," she added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:59 Published on January 1, 1970