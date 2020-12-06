Derek Carr’s TD pass with 5 seconds left lifts Raiders past Jets
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left, lifting the Las Vegas Raiders to a wild 31-28 victory over the still-winless New York Jets on Sunday.
